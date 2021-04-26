 Skip to main content

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 20.6% to $11.61 in pre-market trading. Ocugen’s COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd., will charge as much as double its main rival AstraZeneca for its vaccines in India.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 18.2% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 17.6% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 17% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. AgeX Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a FY20 loss of $0.29 per share.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 15.3% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
  • 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 11.2% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SEAH) rose 10.4% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares rose 10.4% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after surging over 27% on Friday.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 9.8% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, announced an investigator-initiated study to assess the perioperative use of Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or chronic pain management.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 9.6% to $19.69 in pre-market trading. Microvision closed over 36% higher on Friday and is capturing the imagination of retail traders on r/WallStreetBets, a Reddit forum associated with the GameStop short squeeze earlier in the year.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 9% to $0.6215 in pre-market trading. Naked Brand Group shares gained around 5% on Friday after shareholders vote for approval of the proposed transaction to divest Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 7.7% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares rose 7.7% to $0.5001 in pre-market trading.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 7.2% to $6.34 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Friday.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 6.6% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 6.2% to $3.60 in pre-market trading. Future FinTech Group, last week, inked a preliminary term sheet to acquire money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange Ltd for $0.82 million (€0.69 million).

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 6.5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, announced it entered a partnership with JD.com to "launch a self-operated online store for used car transactions through JD's platform."
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 6.3% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 59% on Friday.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 3.5% to $1.67 in pre-market trading.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 3.5% to $1.12 in pre-market trading amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin. The company’s stock also dropped around 12% on Thursday.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 3.3% to $59.08 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.

