34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares rose 143.8% to $5.85 in pre-market trading.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 106.2% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. DPW Holdings, earlier during the month, entered into agreement to purchase a 9.9% equity interest in Universal Security Instruments.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 56.6% to $6.09 in pre-market trading. Technical Communications, on Monday, reported a net loss of $0.49 per share, on revenue of $4,108,000 for the year ended September 26, 2020.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares rose 40.4% to $0.674 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Monday. BIOLASE, earlier during the month, announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 27% to $0.3980 in pre-market trading as the company named Bret Scholtes as President and CEO.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) rose 16.8% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares rose 16.2% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after hearing that Value Investor Club issued bullish commentary on the stock.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 14.6% to $0.4802 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies, earlier during the month, announced it secured a term loan of $145 million.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares rose 11.6% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Monday.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 9.4% to $0.9412 in pre-market trading after Adage Capital Partners disclosed a 6.41% passive stake in the company.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 9% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after climbing over 30% on Monday.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 8.1% to $7.99 in pre-market trading. Celyad Oncology, earlier during the month, successfully dosed first patient in expansion cohort of the CYAD-101 Phase 1 alloSHRINK trial for mCRC.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares rose 8.1% to $0.7905 in pre-market trading. Novan, last week, entered into master services agreement with Catalent to develop intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for COVID-19 program.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 7.8% to $0.3357 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.
- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) rose 7.6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 7.5% to $0.95 in pre-market trading. Bionano shares jumped over 25% on Monday as the company announced its customer, Praxis Genomics, was accredited by College Of American Pathologists.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) rose 7.1% to $13.95 in pre-market trading.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 6.8% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Ideanomics, on Monday, announced it would purchase 2,000 electric ride-hailing vehicles for use in China.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 6.7% to $0.78 in pre-market trading.
- Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) rose 6.4% to $12.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
- MicroVision, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 5.6% to $7.08 in pre-market trading. Microvision, last week, said it was granted a U.S. patent titled 'Scanning 3D imaging device with power control using multiple wavelengths.'
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 4% to $40.50 in pre-market trading after Islet Management disclosed a 7.44% stake in 13G filing.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell 35.2% to $59.90 in pre-market trading. Arcturus Therapeutics reported an approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to proceed with Phase 2 study of ARCT-021 (LUNAR-COV19) vaccine candidate. The company also issued new and updated clinical and preclinical data.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 29% to $9.84 in pre-market trading after the company said the NYSE sent a letter of non-compliance with the NYSE listing standards.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares fell 18.5% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after surging around 94% on Monday.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 18.1% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after jumping over 120% on Monday.
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) fell 11.3% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after dropping over 47% on Monday. Air T, last week, announced its intent to form new aircraft asset management business and new aircraft capital joint venture.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) fell 10.8% to $0.6785 in pre-market trading after rising 7% on Monday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 10.5% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 8.6% to $0.9690 in pre-market trading. ATIF Holdings shares jumped over 51% on Monday amid strength in AeroCentury after the NYSE accepted AeroCentury's continued listing plan. ATIF holds a 6.56% stake in AeroCentury.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) fell 7.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. UTStarcom shares gained over 6% on Monday after the company reported the completion of Phase 1 development and integration of disaggregated network solution and also announced passing of acceptance test with research institute of one of major Chinese mobile network operators..
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 7.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions, last week, reported pricing of $2.5 million public offering of common stock.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 6.3% to $82.60 in pre-market trading. BioNTech shares dropped 9% on Tuesday amid reports that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine could receive UK approval this week.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 5.8% to $104.90 in pre-market trading. Moderna agreed to supply South Korea its COVID-19 vaccine, with doses enough for 20 million people, Yonhap News Agency reported.
