Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Share:
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 69.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY19 net loss of $21.86 million on sales of $39.265 million.
  • Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 45.2% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 27.3% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced Q1 results. The company reported Q1 sales of $25.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 18.6% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after the company received administrative acceptance review notification for premarket approval application from the FDA for the neovasc reducer.
  • Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares rose 14.2% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Rockwell Medical entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Sun Pharma for the rights to commercialize Triferic® in India.
  • Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) rose 12.7% to $4.24 in pre-market trading. The stock has seen heavy momentum since Chinese officials over the weekend said China will maintain its new energy vehicle subsidies in 2020.
  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 10.4% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after JP Morgan analysts upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
  • McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) rose 7.4% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.11% on Tuesday.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 6% to $12.63 in pre-market trading on reports suggesting the company nearing a deal with creditors on its restructuring plan.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 5.5% to $3.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 3.9% to $4.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) rose 3.8% to $22.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.63% on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Estre Ambiental Inc (NASDAQ: ESTR) fell 59.1% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after rising 6.81% on Tuesday.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 15.6% to $23.60 in pre-market trading after the FDA AdCom panel voted unanimously against approval of the company's Oxycodegol painkiller.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 11.6% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 10.1% to $5.08 in the pre-market trading session after surging 54.79% on Tuesday.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 8% to $115.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported holiday sales below expectations.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 7.1% to $0.36 in pre-market trading.
  • CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 5.3% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.20% on Tuesday.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 5.2% to $55.71 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded First Solar from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $49.
  • Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) fell 5.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after declining 16.97% on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPAH + CETX)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Lower; Stemline Therapeutics Shares Plummet
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Dare Bioscience Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga