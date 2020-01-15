21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 69.5% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY19 net loss of $21.86 million on sales of $39.265 million.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 45.2% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 27.3% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced Q1 results. The company reported Q1 sales of $25.2 million, up from $12.4 million in the same quarter last year.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 18.6% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after the company received administrative acceptance review notification for premarket approval application from the FDA for the neovasc reducer.
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares rose 14.2% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Rockwell Medical entered into exclusive license and supply agreements with Sun Pharma for the rights to commercialize Triferic® in India.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) rose 12.7% to $4.24 in pre-market trading. The stock has seen heavy momentum since Chinese officials over the weekend said China will maintain its new energy vehicle subsidies in 2020.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 10.4% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after JP Morgan analysts upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $30 price target.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) rose 7.4% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.11% on Tuesday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 6% to $12.63 in pre-market trading on reports suggesting the company nearing a deal with creditors on its restructuring plan.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 5.5% to $3.05 in pre-market trading.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 3.9% to $4.27 in pre-market trading.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) rose 3.8% to $22.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.63% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Estre Ambiental Inc (NASDAQ: ESTR) fell 59.1% to $0.25 in pre-market trading after rising 6.81% on Tuesday.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 15.6% to $23.60 in pre-market trading after the FDA AdCom panel voted unanimously against approval of the company's Oxycodegol painkiller.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 11.6% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 10.1% to $5.08 in the pre-market trading session after surging 54.79% on Tuesday.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 8% to $115.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported holiday sales below expectations.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 7.1% to $0.36 in pre-market trading.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 5.3% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.20% on Tuesday.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 5.2% to $55.71 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded First Solar from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $49.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) fell 5.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after declining 16.97% on Tuesday.
