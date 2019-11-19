Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
During Tuesday's morning session, 117 companies made new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Vantage Drilling Intl (OTC: VTGDF).
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 7.62%.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $267.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $150.85. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGOP) shares hit a yearly high of $323.23. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,176.27. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $210.40. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares set a new yearly high of $59.72 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares hit a yearly high of $115.09. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $495.63 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit $60.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.4%.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares hit $184.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares were up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.51 for a change of up 0.89%.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares broke to $180.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.97 for a change of up 0.63%.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares set a new yearly high of $241.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) stock made a new 52-week high of $199.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.32. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.82 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.11 on Tuesday, moving down 0.02%.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were down 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.59.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.05. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares were down 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,188.02 for a change of down 0.68%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock made a new 52-week high of $219.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.08 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares hit $44.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit $254.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.05 on Tuesday, moving down 0.13%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $240.00 for a change of up 0.84%.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) stock hit a yearly high price of $138.78. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.69. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.14%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $214.49. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.43. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $86.00. Shares traded up 1.19%.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $348.76. Shares traded up 0.87%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.61 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares broke to $42.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $208.85. Shares traded flat%.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.19. The stock was up 5.45% for the day.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.68 on Tuesday, moving up 1.69%.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $259.29. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Canadian Tire Corp (OTC: CDNAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares broke to $69.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%.
- WSP Global (OTC: WSPOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.30. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.30 for a change of up 0.43%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares set a new yearly high of $13.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.91 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) stock set a new 52-week high of $193.66 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
- Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to $132.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.33 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,524.90. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) shares broke to $39.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.81%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.45. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
- Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $180.70.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.40. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.38.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $48.65. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.88.
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares set a new yearly high of $47.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.20 for a change of up 1.81%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $42.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 22.22% for the day.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares set a new yearly high of $156.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.62 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.37%.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares set a new yearly high of $44.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares hit a yearly high of $49.79. The stock traded up 3.51% on the session.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.56. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares hit a yearly high of $189.48. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.19 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.6%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.00. The stock traded up 21.41% on the session.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.08.
- Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.87 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.67.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.97 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.96%.
- Instructure (NYSE: INST) shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.06.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.58. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.48. Shares traded down 1.5%.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) shares were down 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.51 for a change of down 0.37%.
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.48. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.50 for a change of up 0.2%.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.83 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.68 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares hit a yearly high of $41.89. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares broke to $54.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.69%.
- Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.46 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares were up 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.36.
- XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.71 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.47 on Tuesday, moving up 0.95%.
- CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.18 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.49 with a daily change of down 2.5%.
- Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.60. The stock traded down 7.62% on the session.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.90. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.75 for a change of down 0.1%.
- BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
- BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) shares hit $12.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.30. The stock traded up 14.14% on the session.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.15.
- XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.21. Shares traded up 3.18%.
- NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.13% for the day.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.65. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
- Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares set a new yearly high of $7.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
- NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares were up 7.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.85.
- The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
- Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $5.49 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Crawford United (OTC: CRAWA) shares were up 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.00.
- LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.42 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.42% for the day.
- Air Industries Gr (AMEX: AIRI) shares broke to $1.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.37%.
- Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares broke to $5.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%.
- DBMM Group (OTC: DBMM) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Vantage Drilling Intl (OTC: VTGDF) shares were up 328.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02.
