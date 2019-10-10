18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares rose 107.4% to $47.06 in pre-market trading after UCB agreed to acquire Ra Pharmaceuticals for $48 per share in cash.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 21.5% to $12.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced Mark Tritton will succeed Mary Winston as CEO. He was also named President. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares rose 6.1% to $17.35 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pure Storage from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $21.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) rose 5.1% to $9.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.66% on Wednesday.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 4.2% to $3.65 in pre-market trading.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) rose 3% to $75.43 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. upgraded Qorvo from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 2.7% to $82.89 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. upgraded Skyworks Solutions from Market Perform to Outperform.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 2.7% to $13.44 in pre-market trading.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 2.5% to $77.89 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer upgraded Match Group from Perform to Outperform.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 2.4% to $8.75 in pre-market trading. UBS upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from Neutral to Buy.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 32.6% to $7.40 after the company issued updates on public safety power shutoff. Also, a federal bankruptcy judge ruled the company longer has the sole right to shape the terms of its reorganization.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 10.3% to $3.30 in pre-market trading. • HEXO reported preliminary Q4 net sales of $14.5 million to $16.5 million and FY19 sales of $46.5 million to $48.5 million.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 8.2% to $41.95 in pre-market trading. Royal Philips said it expects group sales for Q3 of €4.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €583 million.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) fell 6.4% to $5.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 4.2% to $49.25 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded NetApp from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $61 to $45.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 3.1% to $8.40 in pre-market trading.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 2.9% to $15.93 in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $18 to $14.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares fell 2.4% to $146.50 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.