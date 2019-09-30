24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares rose 38.8% to $27.96 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Orphan Biovitrum for $29 per share.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 14.2% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced it settled opioid cases in Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares rose 12% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after the company announces presentation of positive interim clinical results for anti-PD-L1 Cosibelimab at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) rose 10.2% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would sell its industrial real estate portfolio to Blackstone for $5.9 billion.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 9% to $3.54 in pre-market trading. Calithera Biosciences announced data from randomized Phase 2 ENTRATA study demonstrate telaglenastat with everolimus improves progression-free survival in renal cell carcinoma at ESMO 2019.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 8.3% to $4.55 in pre-market trading.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 7.9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after falling 14.46% on Friday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares rose 6.8% to $5.54 in pre-market trading.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 5.9% to $69.04 in pre-market trading.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) rose 5.8% to $51.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) rose 5.7% to $60.68 in pre-market trading.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 4.7% to $10.35 in pre-market trading. Wedbush upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
Losers
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 18% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. Globus Maritime reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.29 per share. Its sales slipped to $3.4 million from $4.194 million.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 9.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after interim data from the company's phase 2 study of Sacituzumab Govitecan showed a 29 percent response rate.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares fell 9.1% to $13.75 in pre-market trading. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) fell 5.9% to $57.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.85% on Friday.
- Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) fell 5.7% to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 5.6% to $79.69 in the pre-market trading session.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 5% to $5.01 in the pre-market trading session.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) fell 4.3% to $4.05 in pre-market trading. Teekay Companies will postpone its investor day originally scheduled on Oct 2 to focus on Teekay LNG.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) shares fell 4.1% to $10.45 in pre-market trading.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares fell 3.7% to $6.80 in pre-market trading.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) shares fell 3.5% to $20.59 in pre-market trading.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 3.4% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.
