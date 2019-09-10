22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock moved upwards by 43.0% to $1.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $571.7 million.
- Mesoblast, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESO) stock surged 14.3% to $5.75. The market cap stands at $483.9 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 13.8% to $2.39. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock surged 8.0% to $0.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on July 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $0.10. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares increased by 6.1% to $7.85. The market cap seems to be at $64.5 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares surged 4.8% to $6.08. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on September 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
- Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $2.55. The market cap seems to be at $83.0 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
Losers
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares decreased by 11.4% to $9.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $536.5 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock declined 7.0% to $0.93. The market cap seems to be at $15.4 million. The most recent rating by Janney Capital, on June 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares declined 6.6% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 5.5% to $8.97. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares decreased by 4.9% to $3.90.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.87. The market cap stands at $144.5 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) stock fell 3.0% to $42.48.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) shares declined 2.9% to $40.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on September 03, the current rating is at Buy.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) shares fell 2.8% to $49.28. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 30, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock decreased by 2.7% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares declined 2.6% to $32.58. The market cap seems to be at $800.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on July 16, the current rating is at In-Line.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 2.5% to $1.19. The market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares plummeted 2.3% to $20.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on June 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.50.
- Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock fell 2.0% to $0.84.
