24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares rose 32.5% to $5.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced an update on its strategic collaboration with Celgene.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) shares rose 14.6% to $55.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance on the high end of analyst estimates.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 10.6% to $16.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates and an increase in daily active users from Q2 last year.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) shares rose 11.1% to $217.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales guidance. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. . (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 9.4% to $2.22 in pre-market trading.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares rose 8.7% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after falling 31.64% on Tuesday.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) rose 8.5% to $79.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 6.9% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.86% on Tuesday.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 6.6% to $128.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance in-line with analyst estimates.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 6.6% to $7.13 in pre-market trading.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 5.8% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Dish agreed to a $5 billion deal for wireless assets in deal with T-Mobile and Sprint, Bloomberg reported.
- Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) rose 4.5% to $27.26 in pre-market trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 3% to $761.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 comps.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) rose 2.9% to $86.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 17.1% to $74.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 7.3% to $6.13 in pre-market trading.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares fell 5.9% to $71.50 in pre-market trading. Seattle Genetics priced 7.1 million share public offering of common stock at $70 per share.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 5.4% to $110.13 in pre-market trading.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) fell 5.3% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 28.88% on Tuesday.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 4.6% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 4.03% on Tuesday.
- Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) fell 4.4% to $57.86 in pre-market trading.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 3.3% to $49.32 in pre-market trading.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 3% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 47.83% on Tuesday.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 2.7% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 3.04 million common stock direct offering for gross proceeds of $2 million.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.