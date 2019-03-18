24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 90.9 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that full Results were published from Phase 1 clinical trial of PB2452 in the New England Journal of Medicine and were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares rose 84.8 percent to $12.64 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2b study of lebrikizumab in patients with atopic dermatitis met its primary endpoint.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 49.3 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after surging 21.62 percent on Friday. Leap Therapeutics announced the presentation of clinical data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of DKN-01 at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 50th Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) rose 29.8 percent to $5.19 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund V, L.P. for $5.25 per share in cash.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 19.2 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.22 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 14 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.71 percent on Friday.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 12.4 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 10.9 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after falling 11.24 percent on Friday.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 10.5 percent to $4.51 in pre-market trading after falling 29.66 percent on Friday.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 10.3 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 10.3 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.91 percent on Friday.
- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) shares rose 9.3 percent to $107.80 in pre-market trading. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) agreed to buy Worldpay for around $35 billion
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares rose 7.7 percent to $6.46 in pre-market trading.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 7.1 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) rose 6.4 percent to $ 23.50 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) fell 43.6 percent to $1.80 in pre-market trading. NII Holdings posted Q4 earnings of $0.02 per share on sales of $141.7 million. The company also announced the sale of Nextel Brazil to America Movil.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 17.8 percent to $35.53 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter and reported the departure of CFO Richard Bergman
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) fell 16.2 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Stephens & Co. downgraded BioScrip from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 15.5 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Globus Maritime reported a Q4 loss of $0.42 per share, on sales of $4.36 million.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) fell 14.9 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading after surging 98.52 percent on Friday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares fell 6.3 percent to $2.82 in pre-market trading after rising 22.86 percent on Friday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 5.9 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.90 percent on Friday.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 4.2 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading. Lumber Liquidators posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 2.9 percent to $ 368.00 in pre-market trading.
