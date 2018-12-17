20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares rose 42.9 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study evaluating amphora for hormone-free birth control met primary endpoint.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 21 percent to $5.82 in pre-market trading after reporting a global license agreement with Genentech.
- SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE: PER) rose 20.9 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 17.8 percent to $1.19 in pre-market trading after Jefferies upgraded the stock from hold to buy and raised its price target from $2.50 to $3 per share.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 12.1 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 8.6 percent to $7.05 in pre-market trading.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 8.1 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading. Foresight and RH Electronics signed a non-binding development and investment agreement.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 7.1 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.77 percent on Friday.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 6.6 percent to $4.22 in pre-market trading.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 5.8 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 5.5 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) rose 5 percent to $21.08 in pre-market trading.
- Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) rose 3.4 percent to $21.84 in pre-market trading after announcing Boeing would acquire 80% of the company for $4.2 billion.
Losers
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) fell 10.1 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 26.29 percent on Friday.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fell 6.1 percent to $52.03 in pre-market trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock from neutral to underperform and lowered its price target from $70 to $50 per share.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 6.1 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 5.7 percent to $20.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.39 percent on Friday.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) fell 5.3 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 3.7 percent to $122.77 in pre-market trading after declining 4.02 percent on Friday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 3.1 percent to $7.27 in pre-market trading after rising 4.75 percent on Friday.
