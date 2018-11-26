Market Overview

36 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2018 5:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares climbed 164.71 percent to close at $1.80 after the company announced a 'significant' new customer and $5.9 million increase in its credit line.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares gained 39.73 percent to close at $0.55.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 33.1 percent to close at $5.59 on very heavy volume despite a lack of fundamental news. The stock is seeing continued volatility and interest following a nearly 200 percent move higher over Tuesday's session.
  • Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares gained 23.26 percent to close at $20.93 after CEO Patrick Byrne said he plans to sell the retail business by February.
  • iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) shares jumped 20.67 percent to close at $2.16.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares climbed 16.57 percent to close at $5.91 after the company disclosed that it has received an offer from QAR Industries at $6.25 per share.
  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) surged 15.54 percent to close at $0.6982 after founder and CEO Thomas Meyer showed a 27.1 percent stake in the company in a filing.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 13.89 percent to close at $15.33.
  • Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) climbed 11.65 percent to close at $2.78 on Friday.
  • XOMA Corp (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares rose 10.81 percent to close at $16.40.
  • EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) shares gained 9.49 percent to close at $6.00.
  • CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAK) shares climbed 9.36 percent to close at $0.70 on very heavy volume. While no news specific to the company seems to be impacting shares, the stock is likely seeing increased interest amid attention to Chinese momentum issues.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) rose 9.22 percent to close at $141.63 after United Technologies reported that it has received final regulatory approval for Rockwell Collins purchase.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) gained 8.98 percent to close at $9.71.
  • Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 8.92 percent to close at $3.42 after the company reported commencement of self-tender offer to buy up to 4.166 million shares at $3.60 per share.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares surged 6.27 percent to close at $3.22.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 5.27 percent to close at $136.22.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 5.08 percent to close at $1.24 on heavy volume following news FOH Online purchased $18.2 million in company stock.

 

Losers

  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares tumbled 45.95 percent to close at $3.00 on Friday after the company priced a $10 million stock and warrant offering at $3.25 per share and warrant combination.
  • Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) shares declined 30.79 percent to close at $4.27. Bristow Group shares dropped 50 percent over last 2 weeks following Q2 earnings and news it will buy Columbia Helicopters.
  • Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) dropped 19.55 percent to close at $1.07 following Q3 earnings. Diana Containerships posted a Q3 loss of $0.61 per share on sales of $5.229 million.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares dipped 17.41 percent to close at $2.23.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 14.99 percent to close at $4.99 after surging 36.83 percent on Wednesday.
  • Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) shares declined 10.63 percent to close at $0.7616 with weakness in the broader energy sector.
  • Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) dropped 10.5 percent to close at $32.12 with other metals/materials stocks.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares declined 9.91 percent to close at $6.27.
  • MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) fell 9.57 percent to close at $6.71 after gaining 2.06 percent on Wednesday.
  • NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) shares dropped 9.21 percent to close at $2.07.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dipped 9.11 percent to close at $3.59.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares fell 8.45 percent to close at $5.09.
  • CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) dipped 8.45 percent to close at $4.66.
  • GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) shares dropped 8.31 percent to close at $15.66.
  • Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares slipped 7.98 percent to close at $2.19.
  • Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares dipped 7.88 percent to close at $15.55.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares tumbled 7.58 percent to close at $8.78.
  • Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) dropped 5.5 percent to close at $3.78 after reporting Q3 results.

