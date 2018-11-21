20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) rose 15.4 percent to $53.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 14.2 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire a company that licences Ultimate Interception for $1 million in Ability stock plus warrants.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 11.4 percent to $4.79 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 8.9 percent to $32.80 in pre-market trading after announcing better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) rose 8.8 percent to $133.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong fourth quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
- BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) rose 8.4 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 6.7 percent to $17.03 in pre-market trading after falling 7.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 6 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE: MBT) rose 5.6 percent to $7.87 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.91 percent on Tuesday.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 5.5 percent to $109.58 in pre-market trading after declining 8.97 percent on Tuesday.
- Twilio Inc. (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares rose 5.2 percent to $79.83 in pre-market trading.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 3.5 percent to $31.69.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 3.1 percent to $153.69 in pre-market trading.
- LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) shares rose 2.5 percent to $9.49 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 30.2 percent to $1.43 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 14.7 percent to $5.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 144.81 percent on Tuesday.
- China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) fell 7 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading. China Rapid Finance reported a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $17.567 million.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 6.9 percent to $28.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 3.4 percent to $13.14 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares fell 2.7 percent to $134.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
