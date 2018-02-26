28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) jumped 47.9 percent to $3.22. NXT-ID’s subsidiary FitPay and Discover Financial Services announced plans to extend payments to IoT devices.
- R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) gained 18.2 percent to $6.11 as the company disclosed that it has won a contract from Ascension adding $2.5 billion of net patient revenue. R1 also announced plans to acquire Intermedix for $460 million.
- Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK) shares surged 13.1 percent to $8.32 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH) climbed 11.7 percent to $44.35.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) gained 11.5 percent to $3.30 after the biopharmaceutical company announced a favorable update from the European Medicines Agency. The EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products granted the company a positive opinion for its ACH-4471 for orphan status in the European Union for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 10.2 percent to $6.82.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) surged 10.1 percent to $3.15
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares gained 9.8 percent to $47.26.
- RLJ Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: RLJE) gained 9.4 percent to $4.21. AMC Networks announced plans to Acquire RLJ Entertainment for $4.25 per share.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) climbed 8.2 percent to $10.21 after the company disclosed that it has been selected by Sprint to lead the transformation of its online environment for business customers.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) rose 7.7 percent to $10.25.
- ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ: ARCW) shares climbed 7.3 percent to $2.20.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares gained 6.4 percent to $45.64. Acceleron is expected to release Q4 results on February 27. JP Morgan upgraded Acceleron Pharma from Neutral to Overweight.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares gained 4.7 percent to $15.73. B. Riley upgraded Guess? from Neutral to Buy.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) rose 4.5 percent to $10.95. Susquehanna upgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Positive.
Losers
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) fell 24.2 percent to $5.55. IRIDEX issued a voluntary recall of TruFocus LIO Premiere™ laser indirect ophthalmoscope.
- Telaria Inc (NYSE: TLRA) shares dipped 20.2 percent to $4.04 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares tumbled 17.9 percent to $6.43. MiMedx is said to be under U.S. probe over sales and distribution practices, Bloomberg reported. Lake Street downgraded MiMedx from Buy to Hold.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) declined 13.2 percent to $0.470. Actinium Pharmaceuticals priced 50 million unit offering at subscription price of $0.50 per unit.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) slipped 13.1 percent to $8.80 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) fell 9.7 percent to $ 10.70. On Friday, Maui Land & Pineapple reported a Q4 loss of $929,000, after posting a profit in the year-ago period.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) slipped 8.6 percent to $ 108.55. Morgan Stanley downgraded Albemarle from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares dropped 8.3 percent to $35.64 after gaining 5.71 percent on Friday.
- Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) fell 7.2 percent to $20.43. Welbilt reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and to announced plans to acquire Crem International for $224 million in cash.
- Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE: ICD) fell 6.6 percent to $4.08. Independence Contract Drilling reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $25.04 million.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) fell 6.4 percent to $89.82 after gaining 3.82 percent on Friday.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) declined 6.3 percent to $ 15.59. Jefferies downgraded Mattel from Buy to Hold.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 5.7 percent to $6.47. JMP Securities downgraded Endo from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
