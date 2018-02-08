26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 16.1 percent to $8.01 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 14.5 percent to $30.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares rose 13.2 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after falling 2.94 percent on Wednesday.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 10.5 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Net Element reported the launch of Netevia, a payments platform enabling blockchain technology solutions.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) rose 10.2 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 8.3 percent to $5.22 in pre-market trading after the National Institutes of Health disclosed that NIAGEN® prevented neurological damage and shows improved cognitive and physical function in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.
- Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) shares rose 7.2 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) shares rose 6.6 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after falling 1.90 percent on Wednesday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 6.5 percent to $10.36 in pre-market trading. MediciNova priced its 4.4 million share public offering of common stock at $9.05 per share.
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) rose 5.8 percent to $136.66 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) shares rose 4.6 percent to $112.25 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) shares rose 4 percent to $52.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) rose 4 percent to $76.30 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK) rose 3.6 percent to $37.32 in pre-market trading. U.S. Regulators have delayed the approval of generic version of GSK's Advair by Novartis's Sandoz unit.
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 19.4 percent to $71.00 in pre-market trading. iRobot reported better-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) fell 17.9 percent to $24.40 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported Q4 results.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 16.1 percent to $73.47 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares fell 15.1 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Gemphire reported an offering of common stock.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 13 percent to $17.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and cut its FY18 sales guidance.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares fell 11.8 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading. Teva posted better-than-expected Q4 results, but issued a weak FY18 forecast.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) fell 11 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $218.2 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company sees first quarter sales of $218 million-$221 million.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 9.9 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE: AI) fell 9.6 percent to $9.70 after gaining 5.20 percent on Wednesday.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) fell 6.7 percent to $8.91 in pre-market trading after declining 1.47 percent on Wednesday.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) shares fell 5.4 percent to $14.59 in pre-market trading after rising 5.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) shares fell 5.3 percent to $7.63 in pre-market trading.
