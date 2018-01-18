26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 58.6 percent to $1.380 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a strategic partnership with Hoofoo Inc., the hack-proof cryptocurrency hardware wallet.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) rose 23.7 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading. Live Ventures reported FY 2017 adjusted earnings of $2.94 per share on revenue of $152 million.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) rose 19.7 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading. LightInTheBox disclosed that it has opened a blockchain technology research lab.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) rose 17.7 percent to $25.90 in pre-market trading. Electro Scientific Industries reported Q3 preliminary sales of $106 million to $111 million.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 17.1 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after surging 5.13 percent on Wednesday.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) rose 16.7 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued a strong earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The company’s Q4 same store sales rose 5.7 percent.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 15.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after falling 3.83 percent on Wednesday.
- PPDAI Group Inc - ADR (NYSE: PPDF) rose 13.1 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading after the company establishment of Institute of Smart Finance.
- La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE: LQ) shares rose 8.5 percent to $21.10 in the pre-market trading session after Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) announced plans to acquires La Quinta's hotel franchise and management business for $1.95 billion in cash.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 8.2 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.83 percent on Wednesday.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 8 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading. DPW posted a rise in its installation rate or number of Bitmain Antminer S9’s per week.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) rose 7.9 percent to $3.68 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma disclosed that it expects to receive a $10 million milestone payment in February for TRISENOX from Teva.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) rose 6.9 percent to $71.28 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 earnings.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 5.4 percent to $18.72 in pre-market trading after tumbling 2.84 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 37 percent to $0.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $12 million underwritten public offering.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 19.5 percent to $4.58 in pre-market trading market trading after dropping 9.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) fell 12.2 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading. Innovative Industrial Properties reported an offering of 1 million shares of common stock.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares fell 9.1 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) fell 7.2 percent to $16.64.
- X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares fell 7 percent to $2.27 after rising 5.17 percent on Wednesday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares fell 6.7 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares fell 6.5 percent to $53.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 5.3 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after rising 2.52 percent on Wednesday.
- Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) fell 4.6 percent to $18.25 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 1.75 million shares of common stock.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares fell 4.3 percent to $4.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.08 percent on Wednesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 3.8 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.90 percent on Wednesday.
