32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 284 percent to $3.110 in pre-market trading after jumping 30.63 percent on Friday. Digital Power will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro investor conference on December 7th.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) rose 98.5 percent to $1.8200 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.79 percent on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 91.6 percent to $11.40 in the pre-market trading session after surging 171.69 percent on Friday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 52.6 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after surging 59.42 percent on Friday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 40.2 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 26.10 percent on Friday.
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares rose 24.8 percent to $1.76 in pre-market trading following the announcement of a 555,556 share private placement at $0.90 per share.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 16.7 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 31.46 percent on Friday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 13.5 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after declining 4.51 percent on Friday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 13 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 17.61 percent on Friday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 11.9 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.85 percent on Friday.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) rose 11.1 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.95 percent on Friday.
- Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) rose 10.1 percent to $18.60 in the pre-market trading session. Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) announced plans to buy Time in a $1.84 billion deal.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares rose 8.8 percent to $17.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 38.41 percent on Friday.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) rose 8.7 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.48 percent on Friday.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 8.6 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed 'positive' top-line results from second Phase 3 clinical trial of Firdapse in patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 8.4 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading. Landi Renzo and Clean Energy agreed to combine their compressor businesses.
- MGC Diagnostics Corp (NASDAQ: MGCD) rose 8.2 percent to $9.52 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Altus Capital Partners for $11.03 per share in cash.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares rose 5.1 percent to $12.84 in the pre-market trading session after falling 24.85 percent on Friday.
Losers
- SunOpta, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: STKL) shares fell 45 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after declining 1.31 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 19.92 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 47.59 percent on Friday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 8.1 percent to $17.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.24 percent on Friday.
- Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 7.6 percent to $6.00 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 9.08 percent on Friday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 7.3 percent to $7.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 32.13 percent on Friday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.3 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.18 percent on Friday.
- PPDAI Group Inc - ADR (NYSE: PPDF) shares fell 6.1 percent to $8.88 in pre-market trading after rising 13.99 percent on Friday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) fell 5.3 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.43 percent on Friday.
- CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares fell 4.9 percent to $6.37 in pre-market trading. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on CareDx with a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 4.5 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading after rising 2.30 percent on Friday.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) fell 4.4 percent to $46.70 in pre-market trading. BTIG Research downgraded Square from Neutral to Sell.
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares fell 4 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after tumbling 13.04 percent on Friday.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 3.9 percent to $38.15 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank downgraded Solaredge Technologies from Buy to Hold.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares fell 2.6 percent to $48.40 in pre-market trading. Digitimes reported that Tsinghua Unigroup signed strategic cooperation agreement with Bank of Nanjing for start of construction of a $30 billion memory chip factory in Nanjing.
