40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares jumped 70.6 percent to $5.05
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares climbed 59.1 percent to $3.40. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $9 price target.
- Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ: RELV) shares rose 32.5 percent to $7.46.
- Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares jumped 30.1 percent to $4.24
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares surged 23.8 percent to $10.05 after falling 19.04 percent on Monday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) surged 19.4 percent to $12.94 after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares surged 16 percent to $62.05. Cubic reported Q4 net income of $13.2 million, after posting a loss in the year-ago period. Cubic also disclosed that it has been selected for contract from Boston MBTA to deliver next-generation fare payment system.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) gained 15.3 percent to $25.38. Citi Trends reported Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $176.94 million.
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 14.9 percent to $5.80.
- Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares gained 14.2 percent to $2.25. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Kitov Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares jumped 14.2 percent to $6.20 after gaining 2.65 percent on Monday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 14.2 percent to $21.70 after climbing 24.93 percent on Monday.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) jumped 13.3 percent to $32.75 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares rose 12.2 percent to $7.00
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares gained 11.5 percent to $3.26 after climbing 22.18 percent on Monday.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) surged 10.2 percent to $27.10. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from Neutral to Buy.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares gained 9 percent to $5.52. Partner Communications reported a Q3 profit of $15 million on revenue of $234 million.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) climbed 8.2 percent to $23.10. Craig-Hallum upgraded Cray from Hold to Buy.
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) surged 8.1 percent to $12.02. Baird initiated coverage on GTx with an Outperform rating.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) climbed 7.5 percent to $3.09. Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 6.9 percent to $152.31 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and appointed Kathy Bonanno as new CFO.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 6.4 percent to $4.93. Credit Suisse upgraded AK Steel from Neutral to Outperform.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares rose 5.5 percent to $29.83 after the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 5.4 percent to $5.90 after the company issued an update on development for its cardiorenal pipeline.
Losers
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) dipped 29.5 percent to $7.82 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv in patients with ALS did not meet primary or secondary endpoints.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) tumbled 26.7 percent to $55.63 after the company reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.20 per share and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares declined 21.3 percent to $2.44 after rising 144.09 percent on Monday.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares dropped 21 percent to $6.12 after climbing 57.20 percent on Monday.
- Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares fell 13.8 percent to $13.70. Tarena reported Q3 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $85.66 million.
- PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) shares declined 12.1 percent to $11.05.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 11.7 percent to $13.56 following Mox Reports alert 'Short $SSTI: ShotSpotter is worse than you thought.'
- Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $6.54.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $8.87 after surging 21.99 percent on Monday.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) declined 10.4 percent to $8.28. Vipshop reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) dropped 10.2 percent to $20.26 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings and lowered its earnings forecast for the year.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares declined 9.1 percent to $34.25 after slipping 3.88 percent on Monday.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares fell 8.2 percent to $4.41.
- Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) shares dropped 8 percent to $5.70. Bill Barrett agreed to sell Uinta Basin assets for $110 million.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares declined 7.5 percent to $46.17 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 7 percent to $18.10. Buckingham downgraded Hibbett Sports from Neutral to Underperform.
