Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2017 12:42pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares jumped 70.6 percent to $5.05
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares climbed 59.1 percent to $3.40. Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiated coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and $9 price target.
  • Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ: RELV) shares rose 32.5 percent to $7.46.
  • Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares jumped 30.1 percent to $4.24
  • Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares surged 23.8 percent to $10.05 after falling 19.04 percent on Monday.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) surged 19.4 percent to $12.94 after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
  • Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares surged 16 percent to $62.05. Cubic reported Q4 net income of $13.2 million, after posting a loss in the year-ago period. Cubic also disclosed that it has been selected for contract from Boston MBTA to deliver next-generation fare payment system.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) gained 15.3 percent to $25.38. Citi Trends reported Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $176.94 million.
  • China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 14.9 percent to $5.80.
  • Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares gained 14.2 percent to $2.25. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Kitov Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
  • KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares jumped 14.2 percent to $6.20 after gaining 2.65 percent on Monday.
  • Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 14.2 percent to $21.70 after climbing 24.93 percent on Monday.
  • Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) jumped 13.3 percent to $32.75 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
  • Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares rose 12.2 percent to $7.00
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares gained 11.5 percent to $3.26 after climbing 22.18 percent on Monday.
  • Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) surged 10.2 percent to $27.10. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from Neutral to Buy.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares gained 9 percent to $5.52. Partner Communications reported a Q3 profit of $15 million on revenue of $234 million.
  • Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) climbed 8.2 percent to $23.10. Craig-Hallum upgraded Cray from Hold to Buy.
  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) surged 8.1 percent to $12.02. Baird initiated coverage on GTx with an Outperform rating.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) climbed 7.5 percent to $3.09. Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares rose 6.9 percent to $152.31 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and appointed Kathy Bonanno as new CFO.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 6.4 percent to $4.93. Credit Suisse upgraded AK Steel from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares rose 5.5 percent to $29.83 after the company posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
  • Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 5.4 percent to $5.90 after the company issued an update on development for its cardiorenal pipeline.


Losers

  • Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) dipped 29.5 percent to $7.82 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv in patients with ALS did not meet primary or secondary endpoints.
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) tumbled 26.7 percent to $55.63 after the company reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.20 per share and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares declined 21.3 percent to $2.44 after rising 144.09 percent on Monday.
  • OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares dropped 21 percent to $6.12 after climbing 57.20 percent on Monday.
  • Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares fell 13.8 percent to $13.70. Tarena reported Q3 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $85.66 million.
  • PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) shares declined 12.1 percent to $11.05.
  • Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 11.7 percent to $13.56 following Mox Reports alert 'Short $SSTI: ShotSpotter is worse than you thought.'
  • Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $6.54.
  • Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $8.87 after surging 21.99 percent on Monday.
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) declined 10.4 percent to $8.28. Vipshop reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) dropped 10.2 percent to $20.26 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings and lowered its earnings forecast for the year.
  • Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares declined 9.1 percent to $34.25 after slipping 3.88 percent on Monday.
  • Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares fell 8.2 percent to $4.41.
  • Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) shares dropped 8 percent to $5.70. Bill Barrett agreed to sell Uinta Basin assets for $110 million.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares declined 7.5 percent to $46.17 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings and lowered its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 7 percent to $18.10. Buckingham downgraded Hibbett Sports from Neutral to Underperform.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + ACST)

AK Steel Upgraded On Improved Margin Outlook
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2017
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin, Gold, Steel, And More
Better Late Than Never: US Steel Q3 Report Meets Expectations
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on VLRX

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.