Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Reliv' International Inc is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a proprietary line of nutritional supplements addressing basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company sells its products throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia through an international network marketing system using independent distributors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Reliv' International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reliv' International (RELV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reliv' International (OTCPK: RELV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reliv' International's (RELV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reliv' International.

Q

What is the target price for Reliv' International (RELV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reliv' International

Q

Current Stock Price for Reliv' International (RELV)?

A

The stock price for Reliv' International (OTCPK: RELV) is $4 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:48:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reliv' International (RELV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2013 to stockholders of record on November 22, 2013.

Q

When is Reliv' International (OTCPK:RELV) reporting earnings?

A

Reliv' International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reliv' International (RELV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reliv' International.

Q

What sector and industry does Reliv' International (RELV) operate in?

A

Reliv' International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.