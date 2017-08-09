20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
- Supreme Industries, Inc. (NYSE: STS) shares jumped 35.4 percent to $20.95. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) announced plans to acquire Supreme Industries for $21.00 per share.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares climbed 32.7 percent to $5.32 after the company posted in-line Q2 loss.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares gained 18.1 percent to $34.89 as the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) surged 15.8 percent to $17.31. Gravity posted Q2 earnings of $0.90 per share on sales of $23.63 million.
- Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE: SSNI) shares rose 15.5 percent to $12.94. Silver Spring Networks reported Q2 earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $261.6 million.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) jumped 13.9 percent to $45.94 as the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its FY17 guidance. William Blair upgraded Green Dot from Market Perform to Outperform.
- TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) gained 12.6 percent to $21.49 as the company posted strong Q2 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares surged 12.3 percent to $60.35 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings. BTIG Research upgraded Red Robin from Neutral to Buy.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares rose 12 percent to $20.95 after the company posted strong Q2 results.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares gained 11.7 percent to $3.35 after the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) jumped 10.6 percent to $16.70 on better-than-expected Q2 results.
- RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) rose 10 percent to $39.50.
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) climbed 9.9 percent to $23.85 as the company posted in-line Q2 earnings and reported a $50 million buyback plan.
- Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) rose 9.8 percent to $17.87. Credit Suisse upgraded Atkore International from Neutral to Outperform.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSE: LTS) shares gained 9.6 percent to $2.51. Ladenburg reported a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $311.5 million.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 9.2 percent to $1.06 as the company posted in-line Q2 loss. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Novavax from Neutral to Buy.
- Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) climbed 8.7 percent to $8.59 as the company reported strong quarterly results.
- Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI) gained 7.5 percent to $21.45 following Q2 results.
- Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 4.1 percent to $31.06. Yandex and Sberbank have signed a non-binding term sheet to form a joint venture based on the Yandex.Market platform.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) shares gained 3.8 percent to $15.79 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
