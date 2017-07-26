Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 26
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 4:04pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Wednesday, July 26, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:05:29 pm: MGM MGM Aug 4 $32 Puts at the Ask: 6500 @ $0.36 vs 248 OI; Ref=$33.72

2:17:25 pm: EA Electronic Arts Aug 4 $115 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 865 @ $2.783 vs 5 OI; Ref=$117.1

1:54:43 pm: FCEL FuelCell Aug 18 $1 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 680 @ $0.651 vs 10 OI; Ref=$1.66

1:36:42 pm: X US Steel Aug 11 $28 Calls at the Ask: 1056 @ $0.381 vs 28 OI; Ref=$26.05

1:34:14 pm: MGM MGM Fri $34 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 2500 @ $0.824 vs 782 OI; Ref=$34.05

1:18:19 pm: WTW Weight Watchers Aug 18 $41 Calls Sweep (40) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.75 vs 59 OI; Ref=$38.41

1:05:22 pm: JD JD.com Jan 19 $60 Calls at the Ask: 7000 @ $0.72 vs 170 OI; Ref=$45.8688

12:18:12 pm: LEG Leggett & Platt Aug 18 $55 Puts Sweep (38) at the Ask: 1217 @ $3.1 vs 23 OI; Ref=$52.07

12:11:24 pm: CRM Salesforce Aug 18 $93 Calls Above Ask!: 600 @ $0.921 vs 95 OI; Ref=$90.42

12:10:11 pm: SPWR Sunpower Fri $10.5 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1979 @ $0.661 vs 415 OI; Ref=$11.075

10:55:51 am: SNAP SNAP Aug 11 $13.5 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 600 @ $1.0 vs 37 OI; Ref=$13.63

10:34:07 am: X US Steel Fri $26 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 880 @ $0.436 vs 160 OI; Ref=$26.274

10:10:46 am: WYNN Wynn Resorts Jan 19 $135 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 4356 @ $9.801 vs 539 OI; Ref=$130.135

10:08:19 am: SQ Square Aug 18 $30 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.3 vs 29 OI; Ref=$27.22

9:51:24 am: BA Boeing Fri $232.5 Calls at the Ask: 996 @ $0.69 vs 2 OI; Ref=$228.38

9:48:03 am: FB Facebook Aug 25 $165 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 500 @ $5.0 vs 176 OI; Ref=$165.54

9:39:24 am: ANET Arista Networks Aug 18 $165 Calls Sweep (38) at the Bid: 2718 @ $3.951 vs 122 OI; Ref=$157.77

9:36:52 am: AMD AMD Fri $15 Puts Sweep (35) at the Ask: 2684 @ $0.281 vs 2101 OI; Ref=$15.43

Keep up with unusual trading activity and financial news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

