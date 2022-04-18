Traders Moved These 13 Stocks On Monday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Joe Terranova mentioned buying Nutrien at 12:17 p.m; shares then moved to session highs.

Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) Terranova said he bought Bunge at 12:17 p.m.; shares proceeded to spike 0.36% higher.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Pete Najarian said he bought calls in Twitter at 12:22 p.m.; shares then moved 0.09% lower.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) Steve Weiss said he owned Goldman at 12:39 p.m.; shares proceeded to tick 0.11% higher.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Weiss and Terranova said they own Bank of America at 12:40 p.m., after which shares moved 0.04% higher.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Terranova said he owned Morgan Stanley at 12:40 p.m.; shares then moved 0.07% higher.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Najarian mentioned having calls in Rivian at 12:50 p.m.; shares proceeded to move 0.35% higher.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Cameco at 12:54 p.m., after which shares spiked 0.75% higher.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Nvidia at 12:54 p.m.; shares then ticked 0.26% higher.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Weiss said he bought shares in Delta at 12:58 p.m.; shares proceeded to move 0.01% higher.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) was mentioned in final trades; shares then moved 0.07% lower.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) was mentioned in final trades, after which shares spiked 0.36% higher.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) was mentioned in final trades; shares then spiked 0.65% higher.