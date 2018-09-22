Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included leaders in e-commerce and video streaming.

Bearish calls included an airline giant and an electric vehicle leader.

The trade war between the United States and China heated up this past week, though it looks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may be spared from the worst impacts. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 hit all-time highs again as well. As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor-favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Morgan Stanley Bullish On Amazon's New Automated Stores" by Hannah Genig shows why some think the sizable investment in Amazon Go stores will be a boon for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the long run.

In "Bank Of America Raises JPMorgan Price Target, Sees Multiple Growth Avenues" Wayne Duggan points out why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) should have no problem generating double-digit earnings growth.

Brett Hershman's "Nike's Colin Kaepernick Ad 'Had The Intended Effect,' Canaccord Genuity Says After Survey" examines how Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) may have brought new customers into the fold.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and other machinery stocks are at near record discounts versus diversified industrials, according to "Baird Turns Positive On Machinery Stocks, Upgrades Caterpillar, Manitowoc, Sun Hydraulics" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Jayson Derrick's "SunTrust Continues To See Upside Potential In Netflix's Q3," see why the bullish case for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) remains unchanged after the latest monthly data showed encouraging subscriber growth trends.

Bears

"Macquarie Cites Valuation Concerns In United Continental Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick shows why, with United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) trading near an all-time high, investors may want to take some profit off the table.

In Hannah Genig's "Gordon Johnson: With 90-95% Conviction Rate, The DoJ's Tesla Investigation Is 'Concerning For All Those Long The Stock'," see why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be in more trouble than Wall Street knows.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) remains a best-in-class retailer, says Jayson Derrick's "Bullish Case For Costco, Sprouts Comes To An End At Barclays." But see what's changed for the warehouse club.

In "Red Hat Shares Have Even Upside-Downside Profile, JPMorgan Says In Downgrade," Shanthi Rexaline looks at why one top analyst decided it was time to move to the sidelines on Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT).

Elizabeth Balboa's "Cowen Downgrades Skechers, Says Shoemaker Faces Forex, Inventory Pressures" examines why Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) sales and its share price are likely to face further declines.

