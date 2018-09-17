Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Raises JPMorgan Price Target, Sees Multiple Growth Avenues
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2018 4:49pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Raises JPMorgan Price Target, Sees Multiple Growth Avenues
Related JPM
3 Ways Technology Is Changing The Financial Sector
'I'm Smarter Than He Is': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Says He Could Beat Trump, Then Walks It Back
Morgan Stanley's China M&A Move (Seeking Alpha)

When a company like JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has performed as such a high level for so long, investors are often right to start to question how the company and the stock can continue to impress the market.

One analyst said Monday that JPMorgan investors have no reason to worry.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian reiterated a Buy rating on JPMorgan and raised the price target from $126 to $132.

The Thesis

JPMorgan should have no problem generating double-digit earnings growth in 2019 and 2020 thanks to expanding its presence in new markets, improving its operating efficiency and continuing its aggressive capital return strategy, Najarian said in a Monday note. (See her track record here.)

Investors may not fully appreciate JPMorgan’s growth opportunities in consumer and commercial banking, the analyst said. JPMorgan has more than 60 million credit card customers, but is nowhere near the largest U.S. bank branch operator in terms of physical branch locations, she said. Branch expansion into markets such as Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. could help JPMorgan add new customers, in the analyst's view. 

New products and services could help the company better monetize its massive existing customer base, Najarian said. 

“The company’s recent product launches (e.g., You Invest, Sapphire Banking) should help JPM penetrate its current consumer customer base and make a splash in new markets." 

Even modest regulatory reform could help JPMorgan reach 19-percent returns on tangible common equity by 2020, the analyst said. 

Price Action

JPMorgan shares were up 0.3 percent at $113.84 at the close Monday. 

Related Links:

With The 'Easy Trade' In Financials Now Over, BMO Sees 4 Cheap Bank Stocks With Catalysts

A Concerning Weakness In Bank Stocks

Photo by M.O. Stevens/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for JPM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018DZ BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Erika NajarianAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

3 Ways Technology Is Changing The Financial Sector
'I'm Smarter Than He Is': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Says He Could Beat Trump, Then Walks It Back
A Look At The ETFs With The Most Inflows And Outflows In August, And What They'll Do Going Forward
Jim Cramer Weighs In On CarMax, AbbVie And More
Robinhood To Add 250 Foreign Stocks To Commission-Free Trading Platform
2 Weeks, $1 Billion For This New ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on JPM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

JMP: Changing Competitive Landscape Makes Revance Less Appealing