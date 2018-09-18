Market Overview

Apple's Tim Cook Explains How The iPhone Escaped The Trade War So Far
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2018 3:26pm   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, days after announcing the latest iPhone releases.

Cook discussed how the iPhone was able to skirt the trade war, and said Apple products were not included in the new U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

“The iPhone is assembled in China, but the parts come from everywhere, including the United States. You know the glass comes from Kentucky; there are chips that come from the U.S., and of course, the research and development is all done in the United States," the CEO said. 

The company recently warned the Apple Watch and Airpods would be hit with tariffs, but the products were left off the list when tariffs were announced Monday.

Cook said he is optimistic that both countries will sort out the trade war, and reiterated his commitment to the U.S., saying that Apple could only have been started in America and that the company will invest $350 billion in the country over the next five years.

“Trade is not a zero-sum game,” Cook said. “I’m optimistic that both countries will sort this out and life will go on.”

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: Apple China Good Morning America iPhoneNews Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

