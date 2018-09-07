Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On CarMax, AbbVie And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2018 7:37am   Comments
Buy United Parcel Service - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/6/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he wouldn't buy CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX). He believes the cars have peaked and he wouldn't touch anything in the sector.

Cramer likes Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) very much because he thinks that interest rates are going much higher.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) isn't a buy, thinks Cramer. He wants to see who's going to be the new CEO.

Cramer can't recommend Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD) because the people are less into traditional beers, thinks Cramer.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) should be bought at $92, said Cramer. He likes Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) more.

Cramer thinks TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) is going to $115. He's a buyer of the stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is a buy, believes Cramer.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) won't be able to hold $39, thinks Cramer. He would rather buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Cramer wouldn't buy Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL).

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is probably going to $35, said Cramer. He prefers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C).

Cramer doesn't want to buy Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN). He doesn't want to speculate.

Instead of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP), Cramer would rather buy Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN).

