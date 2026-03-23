Tim Cook Warns Against Endless Scrolling — Ryanair Touts No Wi-Fi As A Perk

On Monday, Europe's largest low-cost airline, Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) , responded to Tim Cook’s statement that users should spend less time glued to their screens.

‘No Wi-Fi, No Doomscrolling': Ryanair's Response

Last week, on Good Morning America, the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO said he doesn't want people overusing Apple devices. He believes users should spend less time staring at smartphones than engaging with others.

"If they’re just scrolling endlessly, this is not the way you want to spend your day. Go out and spend it in nature," he stated.

Responding to the comment on social media, Ryanair's official X handle posted a tongue-in-cheek post, saying, "no Wi-Fi, no doomscrolling."

Ryanair's message reframes its lack of onboard connectivity as a feature rather than a drawback — effectively turning a limitation into a marketing win.

No Wi-Fi Today, But Not Forever

Despite the jokes, Ryanair isn't ruling out internet access in the long run.

In January 2026, during the company's earnings call, CEO Michael O’Leary said most airlines will eventually offer Wi-Fi on short-haul flights.

"I think most airlines will be fitting Wi-Fi… [but] we don't have to put an aerial outside the fuselage of the aircraft that has a fuel penalty or a fuel drag," he said.

O’Leary said he is confident that lower fares will consistently matter more to passengers than free onboard Wi-Fi, while noting that as the technology improves over the next four to five years, they are likely to move toward offering free internet access.

Price Action: RYAAY shares closed at $59.30 on Monday, up 2.90%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, RYAAY is lagging across short, medium and long-term performance metrics, although its Value score remains robust, ranking in the 79th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Ringo Chiu on Shutterstock.com



