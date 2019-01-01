QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
With about 270 million wireless customers, Vodafone is one of the largest wireless carriers in the world. More recently, the firm has acquired cable operations and gained access to additional fixed-line networks, either building its own or gaining wholesale access. Vodafone is increasingly pushing converged services of wireless and fixed-line telephone services. Europe accounts for about three fourths of reported service revenue, with major operations in Germany (about 30% of total service revenue), the U.K. (13%), Italy (12%), and Spain (10%). Outside of Europe, 65%-owned Vodacom, which serves sub-Saharan Africa, is Vodafone's largest controlled subsidiary (12% of total service revenue). The firm also owns stakes in operations in India, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Vodafone Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vodafone Group (VODPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vodafone Group (OTCPK: VODPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vodafone Group's (VODPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vodafone Group.

Q

What is the target price for Vodafone Group (VODPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vodafone Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Vodafone Group (VODPF)?

A

The stock price for Vodafone Group (OTCPK: VODPF) is $1.75 last updated Today at 3:04:10 PM.

Q

Does Vodafone Group (VODPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vodafone Group.

Q

When is Vodafone Group (OTCPK:VODPF) reporting earnings?

A

Vodafone Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vodafone Group (VODPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vodafone Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vodafone Group (VODPF) operate in?

A

Vodafone Group is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.