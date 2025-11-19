Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced on Wednesday a definitive agreement to acquire Pipedream, an integration platform that connects more than 3,000 business applications.

The move is intended to strengthen Workday’s AI capabilities by allowing its platform to pull data, launch workflows, and execute tasks across a broad set of enterprise systems.

Pipedream will enable Workday’s AI agents to operate across both internal Workday tools and external applications, expanding the company’s ability to deliver action-oriented AI rather than simple analytics.

Pipedream’s set of pre-built connectors spans widely used tools such as Asana, HubSpot, Jira, Recurly, and Slack. With these integrations, Workday aims to centralize data and automate previously manual processes.

In practice, an AI agent could gather project details, route feedback requests, and update employee files automatically, all while complying with security and governance standards.

Gabe Monroy, senior vice president for Platform, Products, and Technology at Workday, said: “The ultimate promise of enterprise AI is not just insights, but action.” Pipedream founder and CEO Tod Sacerdoti said the acquisition will extend their technology to more than 11,000 Workday customers globally.

New Cloud, AI Tools, And Developer Network Announced

Alongside the acquisition, Workday introduced a series of initiatives expanding its global AI strategy. The company launched its EU Sovereign Cloud, ensuring customers can maintain full European data residency while deploying AI within stringent regulatory frameworks.

Workday also expanded Workday GO, its “Workday for All” offering aimed at helping smaller organizations adopt AI-driven capabilities with simplified configurations and faster deployments.

The company further announced a global developer network and a partnership with Google BigQuery, initiatives intended to accelerate AI agent development, widen third-party integrations, and strengthen Workday’s open-ecosystem approach.

Deal Timeline

The Pipedream acquisition is expected to close during Workday’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, ending January 31, 2026. Taken together, these announcements underscore Workday’s shift toward becoming a unified platform for data, automation, and enterprise-ready AI.

Price Action: WDAY shares were trading lower by 2.41% to $220.20 premarket at last check Wednesday.

