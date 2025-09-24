Meta Platforms META is broadening access to its Llama AI models for key U.S. allies, aiming to enhance national security, operational efficiency, and mission-specific capabilities.

The move ensures the United States and its closest partners have advanced tools to protect citizens and maintain technological leadership.

Since last year, Llama has been available to U.S. government agencies and private sector partners supporting defense applications.

Its open-source design allows secure deployment without transmitting sensitive data to third parties, enabling governments to fine-tune models, host them in secure environments, or deploy them on-device for operational use.

Llama has already been shared with the Five Eyes partners, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K. Meta is now extending access to France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, NATO, and European Union institutions.

The AI platform supports military and national security projects, such as a pilot with the U.S. Army’s Combined Arms Support Command to accelerate equipment repairs using AI, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

Delivering Llama solutions globally involves partnerships with leading tech and defense firms, including Accenture ACN, Amazon.com AMZN Amazon Web Services, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Anduril, Booz Allen Hamilton BAH, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud, IBM IBM, Microsoft MSFT, Lockheed Martin LMT, Oracle ORCL, Palantir PLTR, and Snowflake SNOW.

Meta is also advancing wearable AR and VR products for U.S. soldiers in collaboration with Anduril, strengthening perception and decision-making capabilities.

The expansion reinforces U.S. and allied leadership in AI, aligning with the government’s AI Action Plan and international principles for ethical military AI use.

Meta is taking a measured approach to extending access, consulting with the U.S. government on future expansions.

Meta stock has gained over 29% year-to-date, topping the Nasdaq 100 index’s 17% returns.

Bank of America’s Justin Post noted that Meta’s aggressive AI investments in infrastructure, talent, and advanced models position it as one of the strongest long-term AI opportunities in the market.

He said these initiatives are set to lift revenue and earnings above Street estimates, with AI-driven ad tools, messaging monetization, and new product rollouts fueling growth despite higher operating expenses.

Price Action: META stock was trading higher by 0.31% to $757.75 premarket at last check Wednesday.

