Chinese electric vehicle makers reported strong delivery gains in August 2025, underscoring their push to scale production, expand infrastructure, and accelerate new technology rollouts as they vie for dominance in the world’s largest EV market.

The results come against the backdrop of intensifying competition and geopolitical frictions that continue to shape the industry’s global outlook.

NIO NIO delivered 31,305 vehicles during the month, a 55.2% increase from a year earlier.

Its premium smart EV brand contributed 10,525 units, while ONVO, the company’s family-focused line, accounted for 16,434.

FIREFLY, NIO’s compact high-end brand, added 4,346 deliveries. Year-to-date, NIO has delivered 166,472 vehicles, up 30% from the same period in 2024.

Li Auto LI reported 28,529 deliveries in August, bringing cumulative shipments to 1,397,070.

The company is preparing to launch its Li i6 battery-electric SUV and roll out OTA 8.0, an update that introduces its VLA Driver large AI model to all Li AD Max users along with enhanced capabilities for its voice-based Li Xiang Tong Xue Agent.

XPeng XPEV led the sector with record-breaking deliveries of 37,709 Smart EVs, up 169% year-over-year and 3% above July. The company has delivered 271,615 vehicles so far in 2025, a 252% annual increase.

On August 27, XPeng launched the all-new P7 sedan, while its autonomous driving platform, XNGP, reached 85% penetration among urban monthly active users.

NIO shares are up more than 46% year-to-date, and XPeng has gained 78%, supported by mass-market brand momentum, cost efficiencies, and margin improvements. Li Auto, however, is down 3%, highlighting the pressure of China’s ongoing EV price war.

Price Action: In premarket trading Tuesday, NIO fell 5.17% to $6.050, Li Auto edged 0.13% lower, while XPeng slipped 0.10%.

