Uber's Human Drivers Ghosted In Atlanta As Riders Hunt For Waymo Robotaxis: Report

Users on Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER ride-hailing platform are reportedly ditching rides with human drivers in favor of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo autonomous taxis.

A Game Of Trial And Error

Users on Uber's ride-sharing platform have to engage in trial and error, ditching rides with human drivers offered on the app until they are paired with one of Waymo's Robotaxis, Business Insider reported on Sunday.

"The fact that it’s so challenging to get has turned it into a game," Nate Galesic, an Uber user cited in the report, said, adding that he had turned down over 20 rides with human drivers before finally getting a Waymo.

Another user cited in the report, Andrew Narney, said he had taken over five Robotaxi trips through Uber, adding that all of his rides cost under $12, were no more than four miles and did not have freeway driving.

Uber Looking To Expand Atlanta Robotaxi Fleet

Uber currently operates dozens of autonomous vehicles in Atlanta via the Uber app through its Waymo partnership and plans on expanding its fleet in the future, the report said, citing a spokesperson for Uber.

The spokesperson in the report also mentioned that the riders have a greater chance of finding a Robotaxi should they avoid freeway driving and high-demand times like weekends or nights.

Uber's $21,500 Benefits, Lucid Robotaxi Deal

The news comes as Uber has unveiled a program targeted at EV driver partners in Colorado, which could offer incentives up to $21,500 for driving on Uber's platform with an EV.

Uber also signed a deal with Lucid Group Inc. LCID to deploy over 20,000 Lucid Robotaxis in the U.S. over the next six years, with services kicking off in a major U.S. city next year.

Autonomy Worth Billions, Tesla Robotaxi Criticism

Meanwhile, analysts at Morgan Stanley predict that the autonomous driving market in the U.S. could be worth over $200 billion by the year 2030, with smart driving generating over $400 billion in revenue by 2035.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA, another key player in the autonomous taxi industry, has been on the receiving end of criticism from former Waymo CEO John Krafcik, who says the company's ride-hailing service isn't a Robotaxi due to the presence of a safety driver onboard the vehicle at all times.

