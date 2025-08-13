Elon Musk's Tesla Offering Up To $33/Hour For NYC Robotaxi Test Drivers

Tesla Inc. TSLA will pay NYC test operators of its Robotaxi up to $30 an hour amid CEO Elon Musk's ambitious robotaxi plans.

Tesla Is Looking For A ‘Prototype Vehicle Operator'

The company, on Tuesday, posted a job listing on its official website titled "Vehicle Operator, Autopilot" in New York City. The job requires candidates to drive a vehicle on NYC streets for "5 to 8 hours, daily."

"As a Prototype Vehicle Operator, you will be responsible for driving an engineering vehicle for extended periods, conducting dynamic audio and camera data collection," the job listing said.

Tesla Will Offer Up To $33 an hour

The company says that the pay range for the job ranges from $25.25 – $27.60/hour and $28.75 – $30.60/hour. Tesla also says that night and afternoon shifts pay an additional 10%, taking the total pay to approximately $33/hour.

Source: Tesla

As per ZipRecruiter, the average hourly rate in NYC is around $23, so Tesla is offering an above-average hourly rate.

Source: ZipRecruiter

Tesla Expands Ride-Hailing Service, Robotaxi Faces Lawsuit

The news comes as Tesla has expanded its ride-hailing service to the San Francisco Bay Area. However, the company offers the service with a safety driver on board, as Tesla does not have a permit to operate Robotaxis in the state.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Robotaxi is facing a possible class-action lawsuit from investors who allege that the Robotaxi is dangerous following instances of speeding and driving in the wrong lane, among other incidents during June's launch event in Austin.

Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay Package Hearing In October

Elsewhere, Musk's $56 billion pay package, which was struck down by a Delaware court in 2024, is scheduled to be heard in court in October as a five-judge panel will hear oral arguments over the case.

Photo courtesy: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com