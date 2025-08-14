Uber Drivers In Colorado Could Get Benefits Up To $21,500 Switching To Electric — Here's How

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER is rolling out a new EV incentive program by partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) for EV drivers in Colorado, offering savings up to $21,500.

$100 For Every 100 EV Trips, $6000 Colorado State Incentives

The company announced a host of incentives for drivers in a press release published on Wednesday. Drivers can earn over $100 for every 100 trips completed in an electric vehicle, with a maximum of $2,000 under the Colorado Clean Fleet Enterprise Incentive, the company said.

The statement also said that drivers can avail up to $6,000 credit on the purchase of new EVs, as well as $6,000 for trading in an old vehicle. Uber also said that drivers can stack the incentives on top of the $7,500 Federal EV credit, taking the total benefits up to $21,500.

Test Drives, Additional $210 For 200 EV Trips

Uber also announced that drivers can get free test drives of any EV model at an event it will be hosting on August 27. Additionally, drivers can earn an extra $210 for every 200 EV trips completed during 30 days.

Uber's Autonomous Taxi Plans, ‘Super App' Plans

The news comes as Uber has said that it plans to sell a stake in the company to fund its Robotaxi operations and unveiled different Robotaxi business models, under which the ride-hailing giant will operate autonomous cabs. The company also plans to create a "Super App" which will offer a host of Uber's various services under one umbrella.

"Fewer than one in five of our consumers are active across both mobility and delivery, and we believe this can and will go much higher over time," Khosrowshahi said, adding that the company is "building towards" a super app.

Uber's Robotaxi Deal With Lucid, Company Welcomes Tesla's Robotaxi Efforts

Uber also recently signed a deal with Lucid Group Inc. LCID to deploy over 20,000 Lucid Robotaxis on its platform over the next six years, with plans to kick off operations in a major U.S. city next year.

The company also welcomed Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Robotaxi efforts. Khosrowshahi said that Elon Musk's EV giant could be a competitor, but added that "there will be no winner-take-all in this marketplace," which is said to be worth $1 trillion in TAMs.

Uber offers Satisfactory Value, but scores well on the Momentum and Growth metrics. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock