Aurora Mobile Ltd. JG, a China-based marketing-tech and customer engagement provider, rolled out V3.0.0805 of its AI agent platform GPTBots.ai, adding dual overseas data-centre options to enhance global usability and performance.

Organizations can now choose two international data centres, Singapore and Thailand, during account setup. This upgrade enables reduced latency and better compliance with regional data laws.

When a data centre is selected, all organizational assets, agents, knowledge bases, workflows and logs, reside in that region, giving companies tighter control over their information. Aurora Mobile’s SOC 2 Type II certification underscores its commitment to safe and scalable operations.

“GPTBots is a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide. … delivering the flexibility, security, and performance enterprises need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected economy,” said Chris Lo, founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai.

Aurora Mobile’s recent pursuit of Solana SOL/USD integration, as part of a board-approved cryptocurrency treasury strategy, has boosted investor enthusiasm.

The company’s AI messaging and analytics tools are increasingly favored by crypto platforms keen on improving user reach, retention, and communication. The stock notably surged following Bitcoin rallying to a record high of around $119,000 on July 13, 2025.

Price Action: JG shares fell by 1.11%, closing at $8.90 on Monday.

