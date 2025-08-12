Dell Technologies DELL on Monday announced new updates to its Dell AI Data Platform to help enterprises manage the full AI workload lifecycle, from ingestion and transformation to agentic inferencing and AI-powered knowledge retrieval.

The company designed these enhancements to address enterprise data’s growing volume and complexity, much of which remains unstructured and underutilized for generative AI.

The updates improve unstructured data ingestion, transformation, retrieval, and compute performance, enabling organizations to streamline AI development and deployment.

A key addition is the new unstructured data engine, developed in collaboration with open-source search AI leader Elastic, which delivers real-time, secure access to large-scale unstructured datasets for inferencing, analytics, and intelligent search.

This engine integrates advanced vector search, semantic retrieval, and hybrid keyword search with built-in GPU acceleration for faster, more precise results.

At the hardware level, Dell expanded AI compute capabilities with new Dell PowerEdge R7725 and R770 servers featuring Nvidia NVDA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

Dell said these air-cooled systems provide higher performance at better price points, supporting up to six times the LLM inference token throughput and four times the concurrent user capacity compared to previous generations.

The R7725 will also be the first 2U server to integrate the Nvidia AI Data Platform reference design, offering a turnkey hardware-software solution when paired with the Dell AI Data Platform’s unstructured data engine.

Dell stock gained over 20% year-to-date. In July, Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan expressed optimism on Dell, citing the company’s strong position to benefit from surging AI server demand.

He projected Dell’s AI server revenue to jump from an estimated $9.8 billion in 2024 to more than $17 billion in 2025, surpass $30 billion in 2026, and exceed $44 billion in 2027.

Mohan highlighted Dell’s $14.4 billion AI server backlog at the end of fiscal first-quarter 2026, with $1.8 billion already recognized as revenue and $12.1 billion in new orders booked during the quarter.

He expects enterprises to increasingly adopt Dell’s AI servers for inferencing, driving growth well above the broader server market, as AI servers command higher average selling prices and deliver more substantial long-term revenue potential.

Price Actions: DELL stock is trading higher by 0.48% to $138.99 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Photo by mrinalpal via Shutterstock