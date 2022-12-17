Top 10 Highest Short Interest Stocks And 10 With Highest Cost To Borrow: Where Do Carvana, MicroStrategy, Fisker And AMC Rank?

Investors often look for stocks with high short interest and a high cost to borrow, which could predict a potential short squeeze. New data shared by S3 Partners could signal which stocks investors are betting heavily against.

What Happened: New data was shared by S3 Partners Managing Director Ihor Dusaniwsky on Twitter. Dusaniwsky shared data on many individual stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN along with several top ten lists.

According to data from S3, the top ten shorted stocks by percent of float are:

Carvana Co CVNA : 47.5%

: 47.5% Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY : 44.2%

: 44.2% Marathon Digital MARA : 42.0%

: 42.0% Beyond Meat BYND : 40.4%

: 40.4% Silvergate Capital Corp SI : 39.3%

: 39.3% Fisker Inc FSR : 36.8%

: 36.8% MicroStrategy Inc MSTR : 36.7%

: 36.7% Allogene Therapeutics ALLO : 36.0%

: 36.0% Upstart Holdings UPST : 36.0%

: 36.0% Vertex Energy VTNR : 35.3%

The top ten stocks by cost to borrow are:

Meta Materials MMAT : 117.1%

: 117.1% Beyond Meat: 97.8%

MicroStrategy: 54.6%

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC : 49.6%

: 49.6% Nikola Corp NKLA : 33.1%

: 33.1% Canoo Inc GOEV : 29.1%

: 29.1% Blink Charging BLNK : 25.6%

: 25.6% Upstart Holdings: 24.3%

Fisker: 22.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC : 21.8%

Related Link: Weber Goes Up In Smoke With Buyout: Here's What Happened With This Short Squeeze Favorite

Stocks to Watch: Dusaniwsky shared that large cap companies Apple Inc AAPL and Tesla Inc TSLA are the top two shorted companies by dollars at $18.1 billion and $12.4 billion respectively.

While this is a large amount, it’s also a low percentage of the companies' massive floats.

Taking a look at the two lists above, readers can see that Beyond Meat, MicroStrategy, Upstart and Fisker appear on both lists, suggesting they could be key short squeeze candidates.

Beyond Meat has seen shares fall with inflation fears hitting the company as meat alternatives are often priced higher than traditional meat products. MicroStrategy is a holder of Bitcoin BTC/USD and has seen shares fall and short interest rise as investors bet against the leading cryptocurrency.

Benzinga publishes a short squeeze ideas list every week using data from Fintel.

Benzinga also recently introduced its Moneymaker Index, which provides five stocks seeing increased interest from investors.

Read Next: The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase

Photo: Courtesy of Shutterstock.