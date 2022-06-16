10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 7:34 AM | 2 min read
  • Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $225 to $250. Dollar General shares fell 1.1% to $229.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL price target from $205 to $212. Bill.com shares fell 6.2% to $106.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR from $224 to $200. Extra Space Storage shares gained 1.7% to close at $161.50 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG price target from $182 to $185. Arthur J. Gallagher shares fell 0.3% to close at $152.75 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup lowered The Boeing Company BA price target from $219 to $209. Boeing shares fell 1% to $132.41 in pre-market trading.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target on High Tide Inc. HITI from $7 to $4.45. High Tide shares fell 9.3% to close at $2.05 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted AutoZone, Inc. AZO price target from $2,125 to $2,420. AutoZone shares fell 1% to close at $2,013.81 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE from $52 to $43. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 1.4% to $28.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered price target for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. FR from $70 to $61. First Industrial Realty Trust shares rose 1.7% to close at $47.70 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Sweetgreen, Inc. SG from $32 to $16. Sweetgreen shares rose 2.8% to close at $13.74 on Wednesday.

