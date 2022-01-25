10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $230.00 $50.5K 5.7K 20.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $290.00 $31.7K 2.4K 6.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $135.00 $248.5K 11.1K 4.9K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $255.0K 3.0K 2.7K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $25.4K 18.9K 1.6K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $13.00 $65.3K 152 1.3K GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $34.3K 1 1.2K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $335.0K 855 500 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $54.5K 8.7K 376 NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $51.2K 22.6K 338

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 5735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $908.0 per contract. There were 2485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1003 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $248.5K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 11161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 3098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $849.0 per contract. There were 18991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 887 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $335.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 8744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 360 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 22630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

