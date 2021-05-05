10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SABR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.00 $4.8 million 34 47.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $132.00 $29.1K 19.8K 27.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $250.00 $28.0K 6.3K 12.2K SPRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $2.50 $55.0K 5.5K 4.2K SPLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $2.6 million 503 3.2K IT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $230.00 $3.0 million 37 3.0K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $27.2K 267.0K 2.8K MVIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $17.00 $110.4K 7.7K 2.2K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $115.00 $689.0K 15.2K 1.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $34.00 $76.0K 352 539

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 344 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 47394 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.8 million, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 973 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 19885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 6348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPLK (NASDAQ:SPLK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 625 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.6 million, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IT (NYSE:IT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 135 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2450 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.0 million, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 261 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 454 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 267035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 690 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 7798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $689.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 15208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.