Dow Dips Over 200 Points; Fluor Shares Slide After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Friday.
The Dow traded down 0.47% to 46,693.85 while the NASDAQ fell 1.42% to 22,725.49. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.82% to 6,664.90.
Check This Out: Jim Cramer: Chipotle Is ‘Too Expensive,’ Buy This Plane Makerv
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.1% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 1.8%.
Top Headline
Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) fell 2% on Friday after the company posted results for the third quarter.
Adjusted earnings per share were 68 cents, topping the 45-cent estimate, while revenue fell 18% to $3.37 billion, below the $4.20 billion consensus.
Equities Trading UP
- Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares shot up 84% to $4.02 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales results.
- Shares of BIO-Key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) got a boost, surging 66% to $1.06. BIO-key announced significant biometric and IAM deployment supporting critical infrastructure and sensitive access environments in the Middle East.
- Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $11.76. IES agreed to acquire Gulf Island Fabrication for $12 per share in cash.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares dropped 54% to $1.88 after the company announced results from its Phase 2 BESTOW trial evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a de novo kidney transplant.
- Shares of Energys Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ENGS) were down 46% to $2.14.
- Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) was down, falling 47% to $0.68.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $59.58 while gold traded up 0.5% at $4,012.30.
Silver traded up 0.3% to $48.110 on Friday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.9575.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.55%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index dipped 1.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.55%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.69% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.18% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.92%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.25% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.11%.
Economics
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 50.3 in November, from 53.6 in the previous month and compared to market expectations of 53.2.
- Median inflation expectations in the U.S. eased to 3.2% for the one-year horizon in October, compared to 3.4% in September.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.