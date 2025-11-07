Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of Nov. 7, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE:AHR)

On Nov. 6, American Healthcare posted better-than-expected quarterly results. “I’m pleased with our ability to continue executing across all areas of our business,” said Danny Prosky, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Organic growth continues to exceed historical levels, and across our operating portfolio, comprised of our ISHC and SHOP segments, we have benefited from strong secular demand tailwinds in the long-term care sector, highlighted by spot Same-Store SHOP occupancy currently being above 90%.” The company's stock gained around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $48.21.

RSI Value: 81.5

81.5 AHR Price Action: Shares of American Healthcare gained 1.8% to close at $47.92 on Thursday.

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

On Oct. 17, Wells Fargo analyst Hanwen Chang maintained LandBridge with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $93 to $91. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $87.60.

RSI Value: 72.4

72.4 LB Price Action: Shares of LandBridge rose 8.2% to close at $66.23 on Thursday.

