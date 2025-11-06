On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is “too expensive.”

Chipotle, on Oct. 29, reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $3 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02 billion.

See Also: Bill Ackman’s Hertz Stake Is Starting To Look Like His Next Chipotle Moment

Cramer also called Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) a “good stock.”

Lending support to his choice, Henry Schein, on Tuesday, posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter. The company also approved an amendment to the Strategic Partnership Agreement giving KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) the right to increase its ownership in Henry Schein stock up to 19.9% through purchases in the open market.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has been “remarkable,” Cramer said.

According to an SEC filing from Tuesday, Bloom Energy officially issued $2.5 billion in 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030. This total offering was upsized from an initial $1.75 billion announcement and included the full $300 million option exercised by initial purchasers.

Cramer recommended to hold off, when asked about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

On the earnings front, Tyler Technologies, on Oct. 29, reported quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.86 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $595.879 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $594.416 million.

Cramer recommend buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock right here and put it away.

Supporting his view, Freedom Capital Markets analyst Sergey Glinyanov, on Nov. 3, upgraded Boeing from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $217 to $223.

Price Action:

Henry Schein shares rose 0.6% to settle at $72.01 on Wednesday.

Bloom Energy shares jumped 9.6% to close at $141.41.

Tyler Technologies shares fell 1.9% to settle at $460.81 on Wednesday.

Boeing shares declined 0.2% to close at $197.62.

Chipotle shares gained 0.7% to settle at $31.97 on Wednesday.

