A herd of bulls charges down a financial district street with American flags and tall buildings in the background. Dust clouds rise around them.
September 11, 2025 12:45 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Soars To Records On Fed Rate Bets: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

All three major U.S. equity benchmarks — the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones — surged to fresh record highs on Thursday, as investors piled into risk assets on growing bets that interest rates will soon fall.

The rally came despite gloomy economic data: U.S. inflation accelerated to 2.9% year-over-year in August, while weekly jobless claims spiked to 263,000 – their highest level since October 2021.

Yet, investors brushed aside the stagflation concerns, wagering that the Federal Reserve will prioritize stabilizing a weakening labor market over containing price pressures.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 6,584, the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7% to break above the 24,000 mark, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.3% to 46,080.

Speculators fully price in a 25-basis-point rate cut next week and see over a 90% chance of another in October, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

CFTC-regulated betting platform Kalshi assigns a 63% chance that another cut will be delivered in December 2025.

All 11 S&P sectors traded higher, led by cyclical groups such as consumer discretionary, materials, and financials.

The shift toward a lower-rate outlook also rippled through bonds, sending Treasury yields to five-month lows. The 10-year benchmark yield fell to 4%, its lowest level since early April.

The risk-on mood briefly halted gold's record-setting run, with the metal slipping 0.2% to $3,630. Silver extended gains, climbing 1.4% to $41.70 an ounce, while crude oil dropped 2%. Bitcoin BTC/USD edged 0.3% higher to $114,000.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
• Russell 20002,412.601.5%
• Dow Jones46,087.941.3%
• S&P 5006,585.530.8%
• Nasdaq 10024,012.410.7%
Updated by 12:05 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO soared 0.8% to $604.49.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.2% to $461.58.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.7% higher to $584.72.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1.5% to $239.94.
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 1.3%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, up 0.1%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Movers

Company Name % Change
Synopsys, Inc. SNPS+11.11%
Centene Corporation CNC+10.66%
Micron Technology, Inc. MU+9.57%
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD+7.30%
Lam Research Corporation LRCX+7.28%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers

Company Name % Change
Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL-4.30%
Oracle Corporation ORCL-3.38%
Netflix, Inc. NFLX-2.83%
CDW Corporation CDW-2.83%
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD-2.21%
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$114523.600.47%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$156.01-2.21%
CDW Logo
CDWCDW Corp
$164.47-3.69%
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$34.9411.7%
DAL Logo
DALDelta Air Lines Inc
$59.45-3.17%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$461.501.22%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$239.931.48%
LRCX Logo
LRCXLam Research Corp
$115.437.52%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$153.239.45%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1209.70-3.05%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$314.55-4.20%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$584.370.63%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$428.9610.6%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$604.280.77%
WBD Logo
WBDWarner Bros. Discovery Inc
$13.457.23%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$92.051.48%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$89.06-0.06%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$139.511.59%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$236.661.63%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved