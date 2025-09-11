All three major U.S. equity benchmarks — the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones — surged to fresh record highs on Thursday, as investors piled into risk assets on growing bets that interest rates will soon fall.

The rally came despite gloomy economic data: U.S. inflation accelerated to 2.9% year-over-year in August, while weekly jobless claims spiked to 263,000 – their highest level since October 2021.

Yet, investors brushed aside the stagflation concerns, wagering that the Federal Reserve will prioritize stabilizing a weakening labor market over containing price pressures.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 6,584, the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7% to break above the 24,000 mark, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.3% to 46,080.

Speculators fully price in a 25-basis-point rate cut next week and see over a 90% chance of another in October, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

CFTC-regulated betting platform Kalshi assigns a 63% chance that another cut will be delivered in December 2025.

All 11 S&P sectors traded higher, led by cyclical groups such as consumer discretionary, materials, and financials.

The shift toward a lower-rate outlook also rippled through bonds, sending Treasury yields to five-month lows. The 10-year benchmark yield fell to 4%, its lowest level since early April.

The risk-on mood briefly halted gold's record-setting run, with the metal slipping 0.2% to $3,630. Silver extended gains, climbing 1.4% to $41.70 an ounce, while crude oil dropped 2%. Bitcoin BTC/USD edged 0.3% higher to $114,000.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg • Russell 2000 2,412.60 1.5% • Dow Jones 46,087.94 1.3% • S&P 500 6,585.53 0.8% • Nasdaq 100 24,012.41 0.7% Updated by 12:05 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO soared 0.8% to $604.49.

soared 0.8% to $604.49. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.2% to $461.58.

rose 1.2% to $461.58. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.7% higher to $584.72.

edged 0.7% higher to $584.72. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1.5% to $239.94.

rose 1.5% to $239.94. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 1.3%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, up 0.1%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Movers

Company Name % Change Synopsys, Inc. SNPS +11.11% Centene Corporation CNC +10.66% Micron Technology, Inc. MU +9.57% Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD +7.30% Lam Research Corporation LRCX +7.28%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers

Company Name % Change Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL -4.30% Oracle Corporation ORCL -3.38% Netflix, Inc. NFLX -2.83% CDW Corporation CDW -2.83% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD -2.21%

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.