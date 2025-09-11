- Wall Street rallied to fresh records as S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow surged despite stagflation worries and weak economic data.
- Inflation hit 2.9% in August, while jobless claims spiked to 263,000, but investors bet on upcoming Fed rate cuts.
All three major U.S. equity benchmarks — the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones — surged to fresh record highs on Thursday, as investors piled into risk assets on growing bets that interest rates will soon fall.
The rally came despite gloomy economic data: U.S. inflation accelerated to 2.9% year-over-year in August, while weekly jobless claims spiked to 263,000 – their highest level since October 2021.
Yet, investors brushed aside the stagflation concerns, wagering that the Federal Reserve will prioritize stabilizing a weakening labor market over containing price pressures.
By midday in New York, the S&P 500 advanced 0.8% to 6,584, the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7% to break above the 24,000 mark, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.3% to 46,080.
Speculators fully price in a 25-basis-point rate cut next week and see over a 90% chance of another in October, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
CFTC-regulated betting platform Kalshi assigns a 63% chance that another cut will be delivered in December 2025.
All 11 S&P sectors traded higher, led by cyclical groups such as consumer discretionary, materials, and financials.
The shift toward a lower-rate outlook also rippled through bonds, sending Treasury yields to five-month lows. The 10-year benchmark yield fell to 4%, its lowest level since early April.
The risk-on mood briefly halted gold's record-setting run, with the metal slipping 0.2% to $3,630. Silver extended gains, climbing 1.4% to $41.70 an ounce, while crude oil dropped 2%. Bitcoin BTC/USD edged 0.3% higher to $114,000.
Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %chg
|• Russell 2000
|2,412.60
|1.5%
|• Dow Jones
|46,087.94
|1.3%
|• S&P 500
|6,585.53
|0.8%
|• Nasdaq 100
|24,012.41
|0.7%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO soared 0.8% to $604.49.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.2% to $461.58.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ edged 0.7% higher to $584.72.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1.5% to $239.94.
- The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 1.3%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, up 0.1%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Movers
|Company Name
|% Change
|Synopsys, Inc. SNPS
|+11.11%
|Centene Corporation CNC
|+10.66%
|Micron Technology, Inc. MU
|+9.57%
|Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD
|+7.30%
|Lam Research Corporation LRCX
|+7.28%
S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers
|Company Name
|% Change
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL
|-4.30%
|Oracle Corporation ORCL
|-3.38%
|Netflix, Inc. NFLX
|-2.83%
|CDW Corporation CDW
|-2.83%
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD
|-2.21%
Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
