August 20, 2025 12:51 PM 3 min read

Nasdaq Down 1%; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.07% to 44,891.07 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 21,101.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 6,381.22.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Adjusted diluted EPS rose 5.6% to $4.33 from $4.10, topping analyst estimates of $4.24. Quarterly sales reached $23.96 billion, compared with $23.59 billion a year earlier, and came in slightly above Wall Street's estimate of $23.96 billion. Comparable sales increased 1.1%.

Lowe's updated its fiscal 2025 guidance to reflect the ADG acquisition. It now expects total sales of $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion, raised from $83.5 billion to $84.5 billion, and ahead of analyst estimates of $84.28 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY shares shot up 68% to $1.0101 after the company announced it entered into a $6 million securities purchase agreement with a private investor.
  • Shares of Shineco, Inc. SISI got a boost, surging 30% to $6.42 after the company unveiled its on-chain cell asset tokenization platform.
  • Guess?, Inc. GES shares were also up, gaining 26% to $16.76 amid the announcement that the company will go private in a $1.4 billion deal with Authentic Brands.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO shares dropped 72% to $1.19 after the company announced the FDA has not approved its VenoValve PMA submission.
  • Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. CLDI were down 43% to $1.72. Calidi Biotherapeutics announced the pricing of $6 million underwritten public offering.
  • James Hardie Industries plc JHX was down, falling 35% to $18.59 following worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $63.10 while gold traded up 0.8% at $3,384.80.

Silver traded up 1.2% to $37.770 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.3% to $4.4340.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.27%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.08%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.87%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.50% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.16% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.51%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.17%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 1.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.26%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. fell by 1.4% from the previous week in the second week of August.

Photo via Shutterstock

