Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In August

As of Aug. 20, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc TARS

On Aug. 6, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted mixed quarterly results. “As we approach the two-year anniversary of the XDEMVY launch, we have delivered our strongest quarter to date with over $100 million in net sales and established XDEMVY as the standard of care for Demodex blepharitis,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Tarsus. The company's stock jumped around 27% over the past month and has a <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/quote/COHR”><em>52-week high of $57.28. </em></a>.

RSI Value: 76.2

76.2 TARS Price Action: Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals fell 1.7% to close at $53.70 on Tuesday.

Premier Inc PINC

On Aug. 19, Premier reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. “I’m pleased to report that we had a strong finish to the year despite the contract renewal headwinds, which are now mostly behind us. Our overall revenue and profitability for the year exceeded our expectations largely due to better-than-anticipated results in our Supply Chain Services segment,” said Michael J. Alkire, Premier’s President and CEO. The company's stock gained around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $27.26.

RSI Value: 86.9

86.9 PINC Price Action: Shares of Premier gained 7.3% to close at $26.21 on Tuesday.

