Nvidia To Rally More Than 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

B of A Securities raised Keysight Technologies, Inc . KEYS price target from $175 to $179. B of A Securities analyst David Ridley-Lane maintained a Neutral rating. Keysight shares closed at $163.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. price target from $175 to $179. B of A Securities analyst David Ridley-Lane maintained a Neutral rating. Keysight shares closed at $163.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan slashed the price target for Custom Truck One Source, In c. CTOS from $6 to $5.5. JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Custom Truck One Source shares closed at $6.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

c. from $6 to $5.5. JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Custom Truck One Source shares closed at $6.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital raised The Allstate Corporation ALL price target from $230 to $235. BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained an Outperform rating. Allstate shares closed at $210.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $230 to $235. BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained an Outperform rating. Allstate shares closed at $210.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Guggenheim boosted the price target for Nexstar Media Group, Inc . NXST from $230 to $250. Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating. Nexstar Media shares closed at $207.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from $230 to $250. Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating. Nexstar Media shares closed at $207.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird cut the price target for James Hardie Industries pl c JHX from $32 to $25. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained an Outperform rating. James Hardie shares closed at $28.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

c from $32 to $25. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained an Outperform rating. James Hardie shares closed at $28.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan slashed The Kroger Co . KR price target from $82 to $75. JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Kroger shares settled at $70.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. price target from $82 to $75. JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Kroger shares settled at $70.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Keybanc raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $190 to $215. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $175.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $190 to $215. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $175.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. HSBC cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT price target from $15.5 to $9.5. HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Goodyear Tire shares closed at $8.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $15.5 to $9.5. HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Goodyear Tire shares closed at $8.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Bernstein raised the price target for Medtronic plc MDT from $97 to $98. Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright maintained an Outperform rating. Medtronic shares settled at $89.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from $97 to $98. Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright maintained an Outperform rating. Medtronic shares settled at $89.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan increased The J. M. Smucker Company SJM price target from $102 to $129. JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Smucker shares closed at $112.02 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock