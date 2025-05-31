Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, Palantir, Marvell Technology — And Markets Rallied In May

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

In May, U.S. stocks recorded their strongest monthly rally since November 2023, driven by easing trade tensions and robust tech earnings. The S&P 500 rose 6.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 9.6%, returning both indices to positive territory for the year. The "Magnificent Seven" tech giants led the charge, with Nvidia NVDA stock climbing 24% after reporting a 70% year-over-year revenue increase.

Despite the tech sector's dominance, investors anticipate a broader market rally, citing improving earnings in sectors like industrials, consumer staples, and financials. Analysts expect the earnings growth gap between the Magnificent Seven and the rest of the S&P 500 to narrow in 2025.

However, uncertainties remain. A U.S. court ruling declared President Donald Trump's recent tariffs illegal, though the decision was promptly appealed. Analysts warn that renewed tariffs, particularly on chips and pharmaceuticals, could threaten the sustainability of recent market gains.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tech analyst expects Palantir stock to rise above $400 as AI revolution kicks into gear", by Adam Eckert, reports that Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR will surpass $400 per share and reach a $1 trillion market cap within a few years, citing its leadership in AI and calling it the "Messi of AI."

"Nvidia stock has ‘significant upside' as AI ‘godfather' Jensen Huang delivers another ‘robust quarter'", by Chris Katje, reports that Nvidia Corp. NVDA shares rose after the company beat Q1 estimates and analysts projected a market cap of up to $5 trillion, citing surging demand for its Blackwell AI chips and growth in AI infrastructure despite China export restrictions.

"Ulta Beauty stock climbs after better-than-expected Q1 report, raised fiscal 2025 outlook", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA shares surged over 11% after the company exceeded Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, posting $6.70 EPS and $2.85 billion in sales, and raised its fiscal 2025 guidance amid strong demand for skincare and fragrance products.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

UiPath Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance: ‘This Was A Milestone Quarter'

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Uranium Stocks Hit 17-Year Highs As May's Rally Marks Best Month On Record

Why Is GSK Partner Spero Therapeutics Stock Skyrocketing On Wednesday?

The Bears

"Marvell Technology stock slips after Q1 results: Details", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL shares fell over 3% after the company posted Q1 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share on $1.9 billion in revenue—both slightly above analyst estimates—but investors showed muted enthusiasm despite strong AI-driven data center demand and a raised Q2 revenue forecast of $2 billion.

"Regeneron, Sanofi stock falls after uneven smoker's lung drug data", by Vandana Singh, reports that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN and Sanofi SA SNY shares declined after their experimental COPD drug, itepekimab, showed a 27% reduction in exacerbations in one Phase 3 trial but failed to meet the primary endpoint in a second trial, raising concerns about its efficacy.

"Gold ETF bleeds money at fastest pace in 3 years — is the safe-haven trade over?", by Piero Cingari, reports that the SPDR Gold Shares ETF GLD experienced $2.1 billion in outflows in May — its worst since July 2022 — as easing U.S.-China tensions and a surging S&P 500 shifted investor appetite toward riskier assets, though Goldman Sachs still forecasts gold reaching $3,700 per ounce by year-end, driven by central bank demand and long-term macro risks.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Mullen Automotive Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Rocket Pharma's Gene Therapy Future Clouded By Regulatory Uncertainty

Why Is NeuroPace Stock Falling After Epilepsy Treatment Study Data?

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.