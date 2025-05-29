Mullen Automotive Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN shares are diving Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

What To Know: Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen announced that it will effect a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective June 2. The company’s stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on Monday.

Mullen said the reverse stock split is intended to bring the company into compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid listing requirements of $1 per share.

Mullen shareholders voted to approve a proposal on May 21 allowing the company to authorize a reverse stock split in the range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-250. The company’s board approved the 1-for-100 reverse split this week.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the split. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

MULN Price Action: Mullen Automotive shares were down 28.4% at $0.1089 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. Mullen shares are now down more than 99% year-to-date. The company has a market cap of just $6.76 million as of Wednesday’s close.

Photo: courtesy of Mullen Automotive.