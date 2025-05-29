May 29, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Marvell Technology Stock Slips After Q1 Results: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report. 

The Details: Marvell reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 61 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.9 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion.

Marvell will host a Custom AI Investor Event, streamed live on June 17, 2025, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from the CEO, members of the executive team and a cross-section of Marvell’s engineering leaders and will highlight advances in Marvell’s technology platform.

“Marvell delivered record revenue in the first quarter of $1.895 billion, a 63% year-over-year increase, and we are forecasting continued strong growth into the second quarter,” said Matt Murphy, Marvell’s CEO.

“This momentum is being fueled by strong AI demand in the data center end market, where our revenue is benefiting from the rapid scaling of our custom silicon programs and robust shipments of our electro-optics products,” Murphy added.

Outlook: Marvell sees second-quarter net revenue of $2 billion, plus or minus 5%, and non-GAAP EPS of 67 cents, plus or minus five cents.

MRVL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Marvell Technology stock was down 3.17% at $61.71 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Overview
