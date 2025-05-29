UiPath Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance: 'This Was A Milestone Quarter'

UiPath Inc PATH shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Q1 Revenue: $356.62 million, versus estimates of $332.87 million

Q1 Adjusted EPS: 11 cents, versus estimates of 10 cents

Total revenue increased 6% compared to the prior year’s quarter. Annual recurring revenue totaled $1.69 billion as of April 30, up 12% year-over-year. The agentic automation company reported cash flow from operations of $119 million and adjusted free cash flow of $117 million.

UiPath ended the period with $1.59 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

“This was a milestone quarter for UiPath, marked by the launch of our agentic automation platform, a meaningful step forward in our product evolution. We’re encouraged by the early response from customers, partners, and the broader ecosystem, which underscores the growing interest in agentic automation as a key part of the enterprise automation journey,” said Daniel Dines, founder and CEO of UiPath.

Outlook: UiPath expects second-quarter revenue to be between $345 million and $350 million versus estimates of $333.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 forecast from a range of $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion to a new range of $1.549 billion to $1.554 billion versus estimates of $1.53 billion.

“As we look to the remainder of the year, we remain focused on executing our strategy, investing in innovation and maintaining operational discipline to drive sustainable growth and profitability,” said Ashim Gupta, COO and CFO of UiPath.

UiPath’s management team will further discuss the company’s quarterly results on a conference call set for 5 p.m. ET.

PATH Price Action: UiPath shares were up 5.95% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $13.71 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Ian Dewar Photography/Shutterstock.